New K-9 officer Bane added to Clarksville Police Department

K9 Officer Bane
K9 Officer Bane(Clarksville Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department is adding a new four-legged officer to its ranks.

CPD is set to welcome Bane, a 14-month-old Dutch Shepherd. Bane will replace K-9 officer Chapo, who is retiring.

“We knew that Chapo was getting close to retirement, so we started a fundraising campaign to purchase a new K9 along with the other equipment needed to train and house him,” Police Chief Mark Palmer said.

The fundraising campaign began in March 2023 and helped the department raise nearly $21,000, according to a release.

“Someday I would like to see one K9 unit with each of our department’s four squads, but for now we have three,” Palmer said.  “Bane will make it four for a short time, at least until Chapo is retired.”

Bane is undergoing drug search training in Clarksville. Police said he is being trained to search for drugs like marijuana, heroin, and meth.

He will be trained in criminal apprehension and tracking, the release said.

Trainers are hoping Bane will be ready to work by the end of September.

Senior Patrolman Brittany Allen with CPD will be Bane’s handler. Allen is an eight-year veteran of CPD.

“I have a love for dogs,” Allen said. “I mean, honestly, it is something I’ve wanted to do since I started (as a police officer).”

For more information about Bane, click or tap here.

