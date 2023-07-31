Contact Troubleshooters
Sherman Minton Bridge will remain closed another week for emergency repairs

An aerial view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
An aerial view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal team announced the bridge will be closed another week due to emergency repairs.

Engineers working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation anticipate the bridge to reopen Monday, Aug. 7 prior to morning rush hour.

The project team has been working to develop a repair plan to restore two eastbound lanes on the lower deck, one westbound lane on the lower deck and one westbound lane on the upper deck.

The bridge has been closed since July 27 when Sherman Minton Renewal crews found a problem with a bridge bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky Approach Bridge, the release said.

Both upper and lower decks were closed out of an abundance of caution.

More than a dozen bridge inspectors were onsite Friday to complete detailed evaluations of the bridge, the release said.

“The Sherman Minton Bridge is an important asset for this region, and that’s why Indiana and Kentucky are investing in a project that will ensure it is safe and sound for decades to come,” Transportation Engineering Specialist with KYTC Royce Meredith said. “However, it is a 60-year-old bridge with unique elements, so materials are not always readily available. Our teams have done a great job moving quickly.”

For more information, click or tap here.

