Versailles offers new rail excursion
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a new way to explore Kentucky’s uniqueness, via railroad.

Tucked away in Woodford County, you can pedal your way to the Kentucky River.

Rail Explorers is a brand-new business venture along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad.

“You start at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, in Versailles,” says Owner, Alex Catchpoole. “We peddle five miles down, right along the Young’s High Bridge.”

The bridge spans more than 1,500 feet across the Kentucky River.

“We turn around, then head back, to Versailles, so, a total of ten miles,” he said.

WKYT’s First Alert Meteorologist Jason Lindsey tested out the rail bike, which is powered by himself and an electric motor.

“They are like these go carts that go on the railroad track,” said Catchpoole. “It’s actually very easy, people are concerned that ten miles sounds like a lot, but there’s an incredible electric assist on every one of these vehicles that makes the journey effortless.”

The trip allows you to soak in and enjoy the beauty of some of Kentucky’s best horse farms and Limestone cliffs.

You can learn more by checking out their website.

