WATCH: JCPS leaders discussing new school year topics

Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and other JCPS leaders will be discussing the following topics as the new school year approaches:
- Additional start times
- First year of School Choice Plan
- New district-wide reading and math curriculum
- School lunches
This discussion is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Stewart Auditorium at the VanHoose Education Center. Watch it live here when it begins on the WAVE Now Livestream.
