Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: JCPS leaders discussing new school year topics

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and other JCPS leaders will be discussing the following topics as the new school year approaches:

  • Additional start times
  • First year of School Choice Plan
  • New district-wide reading and math curriculum
  • School lunches

This discussion is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Stewart Auditorium at the VanHoose Education Center. Watch it live here when it begins on the WAVE Now Livestream.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead after crash on I-264 East
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
2 children in hospital after crash on I-65 North
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood
Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Bernheim Forest to celebrate the life of Lynnden Bray.
Lynnden Bray’s loved ones celebrate her life while still searching for answers

Latest News

1 victim identified, 2 others in serious condition after shooting in Deer Park neighborhood
Students returning back to the classrooms for 2023-2024 school year
Onyx
‘I’ll be able to walk again’: 6-year-old shot in road rage incident confident about her future
6-year-old shot in road rage incident confident she will walk again
6-year-old shot in road rage incident confident she will walk again