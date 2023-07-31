WATCH: JCPS leaders discussing new school year topics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and other JCPS leaders will be discussing the following topics as the new school year approaches:

Additional start times



First year of School Choice Plan



New district-wide reading and math curriculum



School lunches

This discussion is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Stewart Auditorium at the VanHoose Education Center. Watch it live here when it begins on the WAVE Now Livestream.

