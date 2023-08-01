2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are recovering from separate early Tuesday morning shootings in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Greenwood Road, which is near Circle K in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. They found a man who was shot and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said he’s expected to survive.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place in the Fern Creek neighborhood. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot and he was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said he’s also expected to survive.

No one has been arrested at this time as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Unit continues to investigate the shootings.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.