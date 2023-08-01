Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are recovering from separate early Tuesday morning shootings in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Greenwood Road, which is near Circle K in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. They found a man who was shot and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said he’s expected to survive.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place in the Fern Creek neighborhood. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot and he was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said he’s also expected to survive.

No one has been arrested at this time as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Unit continues to investigate the shootings.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse
Shawn Allen Hovekamp
Man charged with burglary of Oldham Co. school, damaging nearby homes
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools
NAFCS students head back to school
AC unit stolen from Valley Station church.
Valley Station church with history of thefts gets air conditioning stolen
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting