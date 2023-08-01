4-day Halloween Fest coming to Lynn Family Stadium as part of 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Halloween Parade will celebrate its 20th anniversary this Halloween season with the return of the night parade.

Parade organizers have hosted the parade at sunset for the last 10 years.

Organizers are bringing back the nighttime parade along with a new route ending at Lynn Family Stadium in honor of the landmark anniversary.

“After years of requests, we wanted to make our 20th year special by bringing back the nighttime parade,” producer Dr. Michael Book of Louisville Halloween said. “To make it happen, we had to adjust that route and venue to increase the available space to provide a better experience for our guests. We are excited to share this world-class four-day Halloween event with the community at Lynn Family Stadium.”

The now four-day festival will include entertainment options for all ages.

Thursday, October 26th - 6-10 PM

On-site Haunted House

Performance by Molly’s Midnight Villains

Food, Fun Zone, and Vendors

Tethered Balloon Rides

Friday, October 27th - 6-11 PM

Balloon Glow

On-Site Haunted House

Performance by The Dead Speak

Kids Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treating

Food, Fun Zone, and Vendors

Tethered Balloon Rides

Saturday, October 28th - Noon - 12 AM

PARADE at 8:30 P.M. Walk2Stop Bullying Will Kick off the Parade

Balloon Glow

Performances by the Blues Brothers and Freddy & the Kruegers

Headlining Performance by KISS ARMY

Adult Costume Contest

Boos Crawl – Bar Hop from Balloon to Balloon

On-Site Haunted House

Food, Vendors, and Tethered Balloon Rides

Sunday, October 29th - Noon - 6 PM

Car Show

On-Site Haunted House

Performance by King Bee & The Stingers

Pet Costume Contest

Food, Vendors, Fun Zone

Tethered Balloon Rides

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 15.

For more information and to get tickets, click or tap here.

