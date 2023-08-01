Contact Troubleshooters
83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

