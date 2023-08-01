Controlled burn to be done at Applegate Lane home after hazardous materials found, Louisville Metro officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials provided an update Tuesday morning about hazardous materials found inside a home on Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced an emergency declaration has been issued and that it’s believed there’s currently no immediate threat to the community.

Officials said a man who was squatting had hazardous materials in the home for some time. They also said the man is currently in custody and has a no contact order with the home if he’s released on bail.

After consulting with experts, Mayor Greenberg said the next step is to incinerate the chemicals safely in a controlled burn. He said the home is under constant surveillance.

The Louisville Metro Police Department started investigating back when someone reported the home. A search warrant was issued at 6211 and 6213 Applegate Lane.

Below is a release from the Louisville Metro Mayor's Office:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (August 1, 2023) – Providing an update on Louisville Metro Police Department’s and federal law enforcement’s investigations into hazardous and explosive materials in a home in Louisville’s Highview neighborhood, Mayor Craig Greenberg on Tuesday announced Metro Government’s plans to move swiftly and safely to eliminate the risks at the property while protecting public health. Declaring a State of Emergency to ensure the safest response and access to necessary resources, Mayor Greenberg also announced the city would be reaching out directly to neighborhood residents to provide information and resources.

“We are working to address this issue as safely and swiftly as possible and doing everything we can to make sure our community is not harmed,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Our law enforcement acted quickly to uncover this potentially unsafe situation, and we are working in tandem with all our partners, at multiple levels of government and through many different areas of expertise, to do the right thing and get it resolved.”

Last week, LMPD executed a search warrant at 6211 and 6213 Applegate Lane after determining hazardous materials, including potential explosives, may be present. This investigation resulted from several crime tips from the public. Upon entering the home, members of the LMPD Bomb Squad, Hazardous Incident Response Team, Kentucky National Guard 41st Civil Support Team and Federal Bureau of Investigation Bomb Team found several explosive substances, along with other substances that could pose a potential risk to first responders.

Mayor Greenberg signed an Emergency Declaration Order on Monday afternoon, Executive Order No. 2023-008, which will help the city mobilize a quicker response and help cover costs of the operation. On Tuesday, at the Mayor’s direction, Metro Code Enforcement also issued an emergency demolition order for the home and its detached garage.

Safely Disposing Materials

Louisville Metro Emergency Services is coordinating a multi-agency response to this situation. After convening experts in explosives and hazardous chemicals, including from the FBI and other agencies, it was determined a planned, monitored and controlled burn of the facility is the only safe way to dispose of the contents of the home. This was deemed necessary as the chaotic condition of the home, which is heavily strewn with trash and debris, makes safe manual or robotic removal of materials impossible.

The monitored and controlled burn will be meticulously planned and carried out under correct atmospheric and weather conditions to safely incinerate the contents of the home, including any explosive materials. While planning will take several days, the home and its contents are fenced off and will be protected by LMPD personnel and monitoring equipment.

“LMPD, and our partners, are going to do everything we can to keep the community safe,” said Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. “From keeping the location secure, to managing the controlled burn, to assisting in ensuring residents are being kept safe, we will see this process through as quickly and safely as possible. I want to thank the community in advance for their help as we work with them to keep everyone safe.”

Notifying Neighbors and Providing Assistance

Mayor Greenberg, along with Emergency Services Executive Director Jody Meiman, announced on Tuesday that Metro Government is planning a neighborhood meeting early next week. The meeting, details of which will be available shortly, will provide community members in the area a chance to speak directly with responding agencies and learn about resources that will be made available during the planning and execution of the controlled burn.

Louisville Metro Government personnel will begin contacting community members through multiple channels including calls, text alerts, community partnerships, as well as canvassing door-to-door to inform neighbors of the meeting.

“Street to street and house to house we are going to make sure that members of our community know what is happening and how we are working to keep them safe,” said Meiman. “We’re mobilizing everything we can so neighbors’ lives are disrupted as little as possible and, above all, to make sure we do this correctly and with the utmost caution.”

