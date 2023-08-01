Controlled burn to be done at Applegate Lane home after hazardous materials found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials provided an update Tuesday morning about hazardous materials found inside a home on Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced an emergency declaration has been issued and that it’s believed there’s currently no immediate threat to the community.

Officials said a man who was squatting had hazardous materials in the home for some time. They also said the man is currently in custody and has a no contact order with the home if he’s released on bail.

After consulting with experts, Mayor Greenberg said the next step is to incinerate the chemicals safely in a controlled burn. He said the home is under constant surveillance.

The Louisville Metro Police Department started investigating back when someone reported the home. A search warrant was issued at 6211 and 6213 Applegate Lane.

Watch Louisville Metro officials speak on the matter on WAVE Now below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.