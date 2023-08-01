Contact Troubleshooters
Dog Days of Summer return to Chick-fil-A in New Albany

The Dog Days of Summer are back at Chick-fil-A New Albany but this time with an added bonus!
The Dog Days of Summer are back at Chick-fil-A New Albany but this time with an added bonus!
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dog Days of Summer are Back!

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, guests who bring their dogs through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A New Albany will receive a Chick-fil-A bandana and a goodie bag full of treats for owners and their furry friends.

The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food must be purchased in order to receive a gift.

Chick-fil-a said in a release that a portion of proceeds during the event will be donated to the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter.

The Dog Days of Summer are back at Chick-fil-A New Albany but this time with an added bonus!

