Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Awesome weather this afternoon!

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity today and tomorrow
  • Rain chances return Thursday
  • Additional storms possible this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On track for another pleasant afternoon with low humidity with plenty of sunshine. A few afternoon clouds are possible along with some patchy areas of hazy as temperatures climb well into the 80s. We’ll see some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Hello, free A/C! Clouds will increase more on Wednesday compared to previous days. A few sprinkles will be possible later in the afternoon but more areas will remain dry. We’ll keep cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday night.

It will be warmer as we head into Thursday morning - look for lows in the 60s. Showers move into the region by early Thursday morning.

Some of the rain for Thursday could be locally heavy, especially to the south and west of Louisville. We’ll be monitoring that closely.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Most Read

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse
Students returning back to the classrooms for 2023-2024 school year
Shawn Allen Hovekamp
Man charged with burglary of Oldham Co. school, damaging nearby homes

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/1
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, August 1, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/31
Places to cool off and beat the heat in Louisville