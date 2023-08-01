FORECAST: Awesome weather this afternoon!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity today and tomorrow

Rain chances return Thursday

Additional storms possible this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On track for another pleasant afternoon with low humidity with plenty of sunshine. A few afternoon clouds are possible along with some patchy areas of hazy as temperatures climb well into the 80s. We’ll see some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Hello, free A/C! Clouds will increase more on Wednesday compared to previous days. A few sprinkles will be possible later in the afternoon but more areas will remain dry. We’ll keep cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday night.

It will be warmer as we head into Thursday morning - look for lows in the 60s. Showers move into the region by early Thursday morning.

Some of the rain for Thursday could be locally heavy, especially to the south and west of Louisville. We’ll be monitoring that closely.

