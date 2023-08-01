Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet weather ends with heavy rain potential on Thursday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Higher humidity slowly returns late Wednesday
  • Thunderstorms likely on Thursday with heavy rain potential in Central and Southern Kentucky
  • A break from the rain later this week before another storm chance on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will start to move in tonight as our next system slowly approaches from the northwest. It’ll still be a pleasant, cool overnight period with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s depending on exact location. Enjoy some free air conditioning!

Wednesday is a mainly cloudy day with a small shower chance west of I-65. High temperatures will be well into the 80s, but the clouds should keep us from touching the 90-degree mark.

Clouds will continue Wednesday night with a small shower chance still in the mix for our western counties. Lows will be warmer in the 60s to near 70 degrees thanks to higher humidity.

Thursday is stormy early in the day with heavy rain potential increasing for areas southwest of Louisville. We’ll keep an eye on the flooding threat for Central and Southern Kentucky during this period. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Friday’s storm chance looks scattered at this time, bringing us somewhat of a break in the rain compared to Thursday.

After an even drier Saturday, it appears Sunday is now the day to watch for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. We’ll keep you updated!

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, August 1, 2023

