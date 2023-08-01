Fox Fest returning for its second year
Aug. 1, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge St. Matthews event is back again this year!
The second annual Fox Fest will have three stages with more than a dozen bands and plenty of great food.
It’s being held at The Fox Den: Billiards, Bites, & Brews, which is located at 3814 Frankfort Avenue.
Gates open on Saturday at 1 p.m.
It costs $20 for a ticket purchased before Saturday and $25 on the day of the event.
