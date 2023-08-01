Contact Troubleshooters
Fox Fest returning for its second year

A huge St. Matthews event is back with more than a dozen bands and plenty of great food.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge St. Matthews event is back again this year!

The second annual Fox Fest will have three stages with more than a dozen bands and plenty of great food.

It’s being held at The Fox Den: Billiards, Bites, & Brews, which is located at 3814 Frankfort Avenue.

Gates open on Saturday at 1 p.m.

It costs $20 for a ticket purchased before Saturday and $25 on the day of the event.

Click here for more on tickets and the event.

Fox Fest returning for its second year
Fox Fest returning for its second year
Fox Fest returning for its second year
Fox Fest returning for its second year
