Gene Snyder closed at New Cut Road due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Gene Snyder Freeway is shut down at New Cut Road in Jefferson County.

There were three vehicles involved in a crash at the National Turnpike and at least one person was injured, according to MetroSafe.

There’s a delay of about an hour.

There was also a report of debris at Fegenbush Lane and Fenwick Drive. Commuters should use caution if traveling in that area.

