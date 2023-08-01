Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gene Snyder closed at New Cut Road due to crash

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Gene Snyder Freeway is shut down at New Cut Road in Jefferson County.

There were three vehicles involved in a crash at the National Turnpike and at least one person was injured, according to MetroSafe.

There’s a delay of about an hour.

There was also a report of debris at Fegenbush Lane and Fenwick Drive. Commuters should use caution if traveling in that area.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse
Students returning back to the classrooms for 2023-2024 school year
Shawn Allen Hovekamp
Man charged with burglary of Oldham Co. school, damaging nearby homes

Latest News

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools
NAFCS students head back to school
2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville
AC unit stolen from Valley Station church.
Valley Station church with history of thefts gets air conditioning stolen
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park