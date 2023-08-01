Gene Snyder closed at New Cut Road due to crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Gene Snyder Freeway is shut down at New Cut Road in Jefferson County.
There were three vehicles involved in a crash at the National Turnpike and at least one person was injured, according to MetroSafe.
There’s a delay of about an hour.
There was also a report of debris at Fegenbush Lane and Fenwick Drive. Commuters should use caution if traveling in that area.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.