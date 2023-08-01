Contact Troubleshooters
Georgia man charged following drunk driving incident with child inside car

Photo Courtesy: Powell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Georgia man is facing serious charges following an incident last week in Powell County.

It happened Friday afternoon near the 28 mile marker on the Mountain Parkway.

A call came in to dispatch about a reckless driver that was having a hard time keeping the car on the busy highway.

When deputies found the car, they found in a one mile span, the driver almost went into the median and hit a guard rail.

During a traffic stop, police found the driver, Jackie Caudill, 38, of Manchester, Georgia, was intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit and had urinated on himself while driving.

Deputies also found a five-year-old inside the car.

Caudill was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, wanton endangerment and having an open alcoholic beverage inside the car.

He was taken to the Powell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

