Head-on crash leaves 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Three people are being treated at Louisville hospitals after they were involved in a head-on crash late Monday in Washington County, Indiana.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on State Road 60 between Sullivan Lane and Motsinger Road. The location is between Salem and Pekin.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say a Dodge Avenger with three people, an adult driver and two juvenile passengers, was heading west on SR 60 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a Jeep Wrangler.

The crash sent both vehicles off the roadway with the Jeep overturning and both vehicles catching fire. Nearby residents and Good Samaritans who heard the crash were able to get the victims out the vehicles before they caught fire.

The driver of the Avenger was flown by helicopter to UofL Hospital. She is said to be in serious condition. Her juvenile passengers were each flown to Norton Children’s Hospital. They are listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem with injuries said to be non-life threating.

ISP does not believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash, but investigators say they are looking into distracted driving as a cause.

