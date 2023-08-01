‘I cannot question God’: Mother grieves loss of son killed in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mother’s faith is bringing her peace after her son was killed this past weekend.

On Saturday, officers found 34-year-old Christopher Salmon shot to death in the Shawnee Neighborhood.

After Salmon missed his mother’s calls, family and friends started worrying and went by his house.

His mother Andrea said they couldn’t believe what they found.

”There were bullets everywhere in the basement,” Andrea said. “His friends called the cops, and the officers broke the door.They found him dead. I don’t know what time he got shot. I don’t know when he died.”

LMPD officers said they responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. that reported a shooting in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace.

“That’s my baby,” Andrea said. “Anybody who killed him, that’s my baby. I will always love you no matter what.”

Andrea’s coping with the loss of her son, but Salmon’s four-year-old daughter doesn’t understand.

”She keeps wanting to see him, but I tell her he’s not coming back,” Andrea said. “Daddy will never come back. Never. He got his wings, and he’s never coming back.”

Andrea’s faith is her source of strength as she grieves her son’s death.

Four years ago, when Andrea had open-heart surgery and flat-lined, she says she saw angels.

Andrea said the last conversation she had with her son was on Thursday. She said he asked her about that experience.

”He was like, ‘What [does] Heaven look like?’,” Andrea said. “I said big bright lights and angels not walking but floating. He was like, ‘Oh my God.’ He asked, ‘Are they doing anything else?’ I responded, not when I visited. He replied, ‘Okay, I feel better now.’”

Andrea doesn’t know why her son asked those questions. Looking back, it brings her peace about his untimely death, but the pain is still there.

“He will be missed,” Andrea said. “I cry, but I will stop. I am not the first mom to lose a child, and I won’t be the last. God knows why he took him and I cannot question God, but he took my son. That’s fine. Maybe, he needed another angel. I don’t know. I cannot blame anybody. I don’t know what happened or who killed him. That’s for God to judge and for the detectives to do their job.”

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating Salmon’s murder. At this time, they do not have any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.