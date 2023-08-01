JCPS superintendent talks to legislative committee on upcoming changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was in Frankfort to address the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Education to talk about the upcoming school year.

JCPS is implementing multiple new policies. One of those is weapons detection systems. Pollio says the new A-I based weapons detection system will be placed inside several district high schools sometime in the next six weeks.

JCPS will also roll out their Start Smart times with staggering school start times. It’s a change the district says will help with the bus driver shortage, something Pollio says has been a headache for years.

“We had a lack of efficiency, we had kids missing school and it was just something that we could not continue to do,” Pollio told the legislators. “So, instead of doing the same thing, we decided to add about 10 start times. Kids will get to school on time and they will get home shortly afterward.”

The first day for teachers is Monday, August 7. Students will return to the classroom for 2023-24 school year on Wednesday, August 9.

For more information on the changes, visit the JCPS website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.