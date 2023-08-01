Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS superintendent talks to legislative committee on upcoming changes

Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools, addressing the...
Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools, addressing the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Education on Aug. 1, 2023.(Source: Kentucky Educational Television)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was in Frankfort to address the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Education to talk about the upcoming school year.

JCPS is implementing multiple new policies. One of those is weapons detection systems. Pollio says the new A-I based weapons detection system will be placed inside several district high schools sometime in the next six weeks.

JCPS will also roll out their Start Smart times with staggering school start times. It’s a change the district says will help with the bus driver shortage, something Pollio says has been a headache for years.

“We had a lack of efficiency, we had kids missing school and it was just something that we could not continue to do,” Pollio told the legislators. “So, instead of doing the same thing, we decided to add about 10 start times. Kids will get to school on time and they will get home shortly afterward.”

The first day for teachers is Monday, August 7. Students will return to the classroom for 2023-24 school year on Wednesday, August 9.

For more information on the changes, visit the JCPS website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Students returning back to the classrooms for 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

Some of the nearly 300 backpacks given away by Fern Creek Highview United Ministries to...
Organization holds back to school backpack giveaway
UPDATE: Gene Snyder at New Cut Road reopens after crash
Fox Fest returns to St. Matthews for its second year in 2023.
Fox Fest returning for its second year
A huge St. Matthews event is back with more than a dozen bands and plenty of great food.
Fox Fest returning for its second year