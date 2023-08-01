LMPD encouraging community to join 2023 National Night Out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is encouraging the community to come out and join this year’s National Night Out.

Held Tuesday, Aug. 1, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to promote police-community partnerships, the release said.

LMPD said they’re looking to build neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

With National Night Out, LMPD hopes to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement to create a sense of community.

National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police and the community together under positive circumstances, the release said.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at five separate locations.

