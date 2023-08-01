Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD encouraging community to join 2023 National Night Out

National Night Out
National Night Out(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is encouraging the community to come out and join this year’s National Night Out.

Held Tuesday, Aug. 1, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to promote police-community partnerships, the release said.

LMPD said they’re looking to build neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

With National Night Out, LMPD hopes to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement to create a sense of community.

National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police and the community together under positive circumstances, the release said.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at five separate locations.

For more information about National Night Out and the event locations, click or tap here.

