LMPD officers surprise son of fallen officer Zach Cottongim on first day of kindergarten
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers made sure to show their support on Tuesday for a little boy on his first day of school.
Riley Cottongim was surprised by officers lined up to encourage him on his first day of kindergarten.
(Story continues below)
Riley is the son of fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim, who was killed in the line of duty on December 18, 2021.
Cottongim was hit by a car while investigating a vehicle on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON ZACH COTTONGIM
- LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
- Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville
- Louisville Metro Police Foundation sets up fund for fallen officer
- LMPD: No charges expected in death of Ofc. Zach Cottongim
- Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
- Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death
- Fallen LMPD officer honored during National Police Week
- Germantown tavern raises more than $6,000 for family of Ofc. Cottongim
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.