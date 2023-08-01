Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officers surprise son of fallen officer Zach Cottongim on first day of kindergarten

Riley Cottongim on his first day of school.
Riley Cottongim on his first day of school.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers made sure to show their support on Tuesday for a little boy on his first day of school.

Riley Cottongim was surprised by officers lined up to encourage him on his first day of kindergarten.

Riley is the son of fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim, who was killed in the line of duty on December 18, 2021.

Cottongim was hit by a car while investigating a vehicle on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

