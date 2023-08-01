Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro emergency officials providing update on hazardous materials found inside home

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro emergency officials are providing an update about hazardous materials found inside a home on Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced emergency officials believe there’s no immediate threat to the community.

Emergency officials believe a man had hazardous materials in the home for some time. That man was taken into custody and has a no contact order with the home if he’s released on bail, according to Mayor Greenberg.

After consulting with experts, Mayor Greenberg said the next step is to incinerate the chemicals safely in a controlled burn. He said the home is under constant surveillance.

The Louisville Metro Police Department started investigating back when someone reported the home. LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced the man in the home was a squatter.

Watch the update here on the WAVE Now livestream:

