M. Night Shyamalan movie to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Popular movie director M. Night Shyamalan will be filming in Cincinnati for an upcoming film, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

Shyamalan’s movie “Trap” lists Cincinnati as the “region of production” for the upcoming movie, the state department said.

“Trap” is expected to begin pre-production on Aug. 2, 2024, according to IMDB. It was awarded a $9.5 million tax credit, the Ohio Department of Development explained.

Shyamalan has previously directed the hit films “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs” and the 2016 thriller “Split.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.