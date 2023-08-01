Contact Troubleshooters
M. Night Shyamalan movie to film in Cincinnati

Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for photographers upon arrival at the special screening of...
Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for photographers upon arrival at the special screening of the film 'Knock at the Cabin' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Popular movie director M. Night Shyamalan will be filming in Cincinnati for an upcoming film, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

Shyamalan’s movie “Trap” lists Cincinnati as the “region of production” for the upcoming movie, the state department said.

“Trap” is expected to begin pre-production on Aug. 2, 2024, according to IMDB. It was awarded a $9.5 million tax credit, the Ohio Department of Development explained.

Shyamalan has previously directed the hit films “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs” and the 2016 thriller “Split.”

