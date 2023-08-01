Madison man charged with attempted exploitation and voyeurism involving teen

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A months long investigation has led to the arrest of an Indiana police officer on charges that he tried to video record an underage girl without her knowledge or consent.

Madison police arrested Kyle Jordan Davis, 37, of Madison, on July 25. WXIX, our Gray Media sister station in Cincinnati, reports that Davis is a member of the Vevay Police Department.

Few details about the case have been released by Madison police who say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when appropriate.

WXIX has reported the investigation into Davis began May 2023 after a 15-year-old girl approached a child victim advocate who was speaking at Madison Consolidated High School saying she did not feel safe.

The girl told Madison police she had been at the Davis home to celebrate the birthday of his daughter. When she went to use the bathroom, the girl said Davis went in first and came back out. When the girl went in, she told police there was a cell phone hidden by clothing and saw that it was recording when she picked it up. The girl said the phone was pointed at the toilet.

The girl left the phone where she found it and said she saw Davis go into the restroom just after she came out.

Online records show Davis is being held at the Jefferson County, Ind., Jail on charges of attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

An initial hearing was held on July 28 and a pretrial conference is set for Sept. 11. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

