Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Madison man charged with attempted exploitation and voyeurism involving teen

Kyle Jordan Davis, 37, of Madison, Ind., was arrested July 25, 2023 on charges of attempted...
Kyle Jordan Davis, 37, of Madison, Ind., was arrested July 25, 2023 on charges of attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism.(Source: Jefferson County, Ind. Jail)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A months long investigation has led to the arrest of an Indiana police officer on charges that he tried to video record an underage girl without her knowledge or consent.

Madison police arrested Kyle Jordan Davis, 37, of Madison, on July 25. WXIX, our Gray Media sister station in Cincinnati, reports that Davis is a member of the Vevay Police Department.

Few details about the case have been released by Madison police who say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when appropriate.

WXIX has reported the investigation into Davis began May 2023 after a 15-year-old girl approached a child victim advocate who was speaking at Madison Consolidated High School saying she did not feel safe.

The girl told Madison police she had been at the Davis home to celebrate the birthday of his daughter. When she went to use the bathroom, the girl said Davis went in first and came back out. When the girl went in, she told police there was a cell phone hidden by clothing and saw that it was recording when she picked it up. The girl said the phone was pointed at the toilet.

The girl left the phone where she found it and said she saw Davis go into the restroom just after she came out.

Online records show Davis is being held at the Jefferson County, Ind., Jail on charges of attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

An initial hearing was held on July 28 and a pretrial conference is set for Sept. 11. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Students returning back to the classrooms for 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police investigate the scene of a...
Head-on crash leaves 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools
NAFCS students head back to school
EKU Aviation student Zach Sackett pilots a virtual flight from Central Kentucky Regional...
‘The word is getting out:’ EKU Aviation soars to record enrollment level
The Dog Days of Summer are back at Chick-fil-A New Albany but this time with an added bonus!
Dog Days of Summer return to Chick-fil-A in New Albany