O’Neill sworn-in as chief of Louisville Fire Department

Brian O'Neill, right, was sworn-in as chief of the Louisville Fire Department on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brian O’Neill has been sworn-in as the next chief of the Louisville Fire Department.

This happened Tuesday morning at Louisville Metro Hall.

Former LFD Chief Gregory Frederick announced back in May that he would be retiring after 39 years of service.

More on the the next leader of the Louisville Fire Department on WAVE News Midday starting at 11 a.m.

Watch LFD Chief Brian O’Neill being sworn-in below on the WAVE Now livestream:

