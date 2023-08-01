Organization holds back to school backpack giveaway

FERN CREEK, Ky. (WAVE) - Back to school supplies can be expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of organizations helping students get the supplies they need when they head back to classrooms.

That’s why a backpack giveaway was hosted at Fern Creek Highview United Ministries on Beulah Church Road in Fern Creek. They plan on giving away 200 to 300 brand new backpacks to students in the area.

Renee Bryant, executive director of Fern Creek Highview United Ministries, talked about how important this is for a student entering a new school year.

“It helps with their self-esteem being able to have a brand new backpack and have something new that’s theirs,” Bryant said. “It’s not something that someone else got from the school. It’s something that’s actually there’s that they can take with them on that first day.”

Fern Creek Highview United Ministries also has a food bank to help families in the area.

