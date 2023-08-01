Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Organization holds back to school backpack giveaway

Some of the nearly 300 backpacks given away by Fern Creek Highview United Ministries to...
Some of the nearly 300 backpacks given away by Fern Creek Highview United Ministries to students in the area(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERN CREEK, Ky. (WAVE) - Back to school supplies can be expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of organizations helping students get the supplies they need when they head back to classrooms.

That’s why a backpack giveaway was hosted at Fern Creek Highview United Ministries on Beulah Church Road in Fern Creek. They plan on giving away 200 to 300 brand new backpacks to students in the area.

Renee Bryant, executive director of Fern Creek Highview United Ministries, talked about how important this is for a student entering a new school year.

“It helps with their self-esteem being able to have a brand new backpack and have something new that’s theirs,” Bryant said. “It’s not something that someone else got from the school. It’s something that’s actually there’s that they can take with them on that first day.”

Fern Creek Highview United Ministries also has a food bank to help families in the area.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Deer Park neighborhood shooting
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
Donnie Stoner turned himself in on Monday.
duPont Manual High School’s suspended head football coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse
New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Students returning back to the classrooms for 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools, addressing the...
JCPS superintendent talks to legislative committee on upcoming changes
UPDATE: Gene Snyder at New Cut Road reopens after crash
Fox Fest returns to St. Matthews for its second year in 2023.
Fox Fest returning for its second year
A huge St. Matthews event is back with more than a dozen bands and plenty of great food.
Fox Fest returning for its second year