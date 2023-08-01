StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Clouds increase at times today with some smoke/haze more to the east but nothing excessive.

More clouds will fly over on Wednesday but we should remain dry during the day.

It will be late Wednesday night into Thursday that the rain chances will increase. This looks especially true to the south and west of Louisville. Some of the heavy rain could be excessive...leading to flash flooding concerns.

We’ll be watching this carefully!

