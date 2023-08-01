Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/1

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Clouds increase at times today with some smoke/haze more to the east but nothing excessive.

More clouds will fly over on Wednesday but we should remain dry during the day.

It will be late Wednesday night into Thursday that the rain chances will increase. This looks especially true to the south and west of Louisville. Some of the heavy rain could be excessive...leading to flash flooding concerns.

We’ll be watching this carefully!

