UK HealthCare’s top job gets split between two internal candidates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a national search to fill the top job at UK HealthCare, the University of Kentucky will divide the job between two internal candidates.

Dr. Bob DiPaola and Dr. Eric Monday have been in co-acting roles since December.

In a letter to the campus on Tuesday, UK President Eli Capilouto announced the two doctors would become co-executive vice presidents for health affairs on a permanent basis.

They replace Dr. Mark Newman, who stepped down from the leading healthcare post after serving five years in the role.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to continuity of leadership. It further fosters a compelling vision during a time of tremendous transformation within UKHC,” Capilouto said. “And it enables a clear benefit for our campus and our Commonwealth for greater partnership and alignment across the institution as we focus on the needs of our state.”

The announcement comes as the university is planning for $2.4 billion in new facilities.

While in shared roles overseeing UK HealthCare, Dr. DiPaola will continue as university provost and Dr. Monday as executive vice president for finance and administration.

The university launched a national search to replace Dr. Newman in February.

