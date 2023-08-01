Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Gene Snyder at New Cut Road reopens after crash

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Gene Snyder Freeway at New Cut Road is back open.

Louisville Metro police officers were called Tuesday morning to a crash involving four vehicles on I-265 North at the National Turnpike. All lanes had to close after a commercial vehicle rolled over.

Someone had to be taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be injuries that aren’t life threatening.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

