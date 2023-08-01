O’Neill sworn-in as chief of Louisville Fire Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brian O’Neill has been sworn-in as the next chief of the Louisville Fire Department.

This happened Tuesday morning at Louisville Metro Hall.

Former LFD Chief Gregory Frederick announced back in May that he would be retiring after 39 years of service.

