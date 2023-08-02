1 injured in head-on crash involving school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is being treated for serious following a collision between her vehicle and a JCPS bus.

According to Louisville Metro police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers were called to Newburg Road near Trevilian Way shortly before noon. Investigators say the pickup truck the woman was driving crossed the center line and struck the school bus head on.

Louisville firefighters were called to extricate the pickup truck driver from the wreckage of her vehicle. LMPD says she was alert as she was being taken to UofL Hospital by EMS.

LMPD said there were no students aboard the bus. JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said the bus was on a practice run before the start of the school year. Hebert said the driver was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

