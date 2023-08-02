Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 injured in head-on crash involving school bus

The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a Jefferson...
The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a Jefferson County Public Schools bus on Aug. 2, 2023.(Source: Chris Stowe, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is being treated for serious following a collision between her vehicle and a JCPS bus.

According to Louisville Metro police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers were called to Newburg Road near Trevilian Way shortly before noon. Investigators say the pickup truck the woman was driving crossed the center line and struck the school bus head on.

Louisville firefighters were called to extricate the pickup truck driver from the wreckage of her vehicle. LMPD says she was alert as she was being taken to UofL Hospital by EMS.

LMPD said there were no students aboard the bus. JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said the bus was on a practice run before the start of the school year. Hebert said the driver was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Controlled burn to be done at Applegate Lane home after hazardous materials found
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police investigate the scene of a...
Head-on crash leaves 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured
2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville

Latest News

Cherok Douglass
Man found guilty of murdering wife, bystander in New Albany
Street Rod Nationals back in Louisville for another year
It will be from Thursday through Sunday.
54th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
Officer Wilt being honored at Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse donates 100% of Tuesday’s profits to support LMPD Officer Nick Wilt