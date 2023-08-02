3 men charged for stealing catalytic converters from JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men are facing trespassing and more charges after being caught stealing catalytic converters stolen from JCPS vehicles.

On Tuesday around 2:45 a.m., JCPS security saw a suspicious vehicle in their compound lot and reported it to LMPD.

Police reports said officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where they found burglary tools in plain view. Officers searched the car and found two battery-powered saws, a blade for a handheld saw, and assorted drills. All items commonly used to steal catalytic converters.

“They’ll whack it off in a matter of minutes, and then they are gone to the next one,” Hi-Way Muffler General Manager Douglas Barnes said.

During the search, LMPD officers noted one of the saw’s motors was warm and next to a catalytic converter. Officers also found a freshly cut catalytic converter with signs of rusting. JCPS security and LMPD officers were able to match the almost-stolen catalytic converter with a JCPS vehicle.

“A vast majority of the JCPS vehicles I’ve fixed are stolen catalytic converters,” said Barnes.

Replacing catalytic converters is nothing new to Barnes. Through the years, he’s fixed more than 400 catalytic converters for many clients, including JCPS.

Rhodium and platinum are two metals thieves are looking for, but the markets changed. In an average, catalytic converter, there’s one to two grams of rhodium, and a single gram of rhodium is worth over $450. To a thief, if your converter has a full two grams, that’s worth nearly $1,000.

“A year or two years ago, you were getting five and six hundred dollars for one converter,” said Barnes. “But now, if you take a converter off and try to sell it today, you may get $200 for it.”

The suspects, in this case, didn’t get a chance after police pulled them over Tuesday morning. All three suspects confessed to the crimes. JCPS hasn’t said if they will press charges.

