4th annual ‘ROADeo’ construction show comes to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Public Works Association is thanking crews who service our water and streets every single day in Louisville.

The fourth annual APWA ROADeo Equipment Show wrapped up Wednesday afternoon at the Waterfront.

The APWA, which hosted the event, represents agencies around the county like water companies, sewer districts and road construction workers.

The event featured some of the area’s latest heavy construction equipment. Crews got the chance to compete using that equipment to pick up and place objects like balls and puzzle pieces.

A Louisville Public Works manager said the final challenge workers tried was quite difficult.

“The last event is the hardest of all, and it’s the ‘nerve cracker,’” Dirk Gowin with Louisville Metro Public Works said. “You got three balls, and you’ve got to get each ball in a specific order. And if you just got a little bit too far, it pulls the last ball out. So you got to go backing up.”

Gowin said that this event is a big “thank you” to all their workers around the city.

