Attorney appointed to represent double homicide suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a double homicide outside Hoops Grill and Sports Bar in Louisville was back in court for a hearing.

David Morales, 23, of Louisville, is accused of killing Haris Boskailo, 32, and Alden Fernandez, 21, outside the business in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane on the night of April 14, 2022. Both men died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Morales was arrested on June 20, 2023, on two counts of complicity to murder, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

During a hearing in June, Morales told the judge he owned a smoke shop. She ruled Morales made too much money to get a public defender and must hire a lawyer. During today’s hearing, Morales told Judge Julie Kaelin his previous statement was a mistake.

“She asked me, uh, how much money I had reported to the IRS, and I meant to say $50,000 in loss, not in gain,” Morales said. So, then she said I was able to afford an attorney, but I’m not able to afford one.”

Morales testified that he had just $600 in the bank and didn’t own property.

Kaelin appointed a public defender to represent Morales and set a date for another hearing in October.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.