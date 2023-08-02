Contact Troubleshooters
Behind the Investigation: Patient Dumping

John Boel investigates after multiple reports of patients being dumped out of Louisville hospitals.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This story began December 1 at 5 p.m. with a phone call to our newsroom from a horrified University Hospital employee. The employee claimed security had just wheeled an elderly woman all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off hospital property, dumped the woman out of the wheelchair on the sidewalk and left.

