Bullitt County man indicted on firearm possession charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for a Bullitt County man, charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

According to the indictment, James Nott, 39, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 11, Nott was found in possession of an AK-type 7.62 mm rifle, a Charter Arms .38 special revolver, and ammunition, the indictment said.

Having previously been convicted of felony offenses, Nott was prohibited at the time from possessing a firearm.

On November 11, 2011, Nott was convicted of possession of an “unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of marijuana,” the indictment said.

The firearm offense Nott was charged with on Tuesday arose from a search warrant executed at his home in connection to a search for firearms and trafficked human remains.

Nott is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug 4. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI and the Mt. Washington Police Department are investigating the case.

