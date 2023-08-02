FORECAST: Mainly cloudy with rain Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances return Thursday

Hotter this weekend; additional storms possible

Below-average highs next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning and stick around throughout the afternoon. Despite the clouds, rain chances today remain mainly to our west. Temperatures warm into the 80s this afternoon.

Clouds hold on tonight as our next system approaches. The clouds and southerly winds will keep lows in the 60s. Rain chances increase after midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms move into the region Thursday morning and stick around through the afternoon. Rain chances look to be greatest southwest of Louisville. We’ll monitor the flooding threat for Central and Southern Kentucky. Highs tomorrow near 80°.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit the region Thursday evening, leaving us drier heading into Friday. Look for lows in the 60s and low 70s.

While Friday and Saturday look drier, some clouds will remain overhead; scattered storms are possible Sunday. Highs return to near 90° this weekend.

