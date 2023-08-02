Former OPS superintendent appears in court after serious allegations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Matthew Constant, the former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, appeared in court less than a week after being arrested for an alleged child sex crime.

The court entered a plea of Not Guilty for Constant’s charges of Procuring or Promoting a Minor to Engage in a Sexual or other Prohibited Activity and Tampering with Physical Evidence, according to Daviess County Attorney John C. Burlew.

Kentucky State Police troopers say the investigation started in May after receiving allegations about a relationship between Constant and a student.

Troopers tell us they have yet to confirm whether the student in the initial complaint was underage at the time, but they’ve found evidence of other inappropriate communications with minors in both Kentucky and Indiana.

An examining trial, which will determine whether probable cause exists to send the case to the Grand Jury for possible indictment, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2023.

Officials say the court asked for a Special Judge to preside over Constant’s scheduled preliminary hearing next week.

