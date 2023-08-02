Heaven Hill fills 10-millionth barrel of bourbon as industry continues to boom

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon is a $9 billion industry in Kentucky, and Heaven Hill is responsible for a large part of it.

On Wednesday, the family-owned distilling giant filled its 10-millionth barrel of bourbon since starting operations in 1935.

It took Heaven Hill longer than a quarter-century to reach 500,000 barrels. Now, they produce that level roughly every year.

That annual number has the potential to eventually double with the new Heaven Hill Springs Distillery being built at Heaven Hill in Bardstown.

Governor Andy Beshear celebrated their milestone with them in Bardstown.

”Right now, bourbon is most likely the first introduction that people will have to Kentucky,” Beshear said. “It’s delicious, but it’s complex. It’s artistry inside that bottle. We had a record number of visitors to the bourbon trail, and then they move here. They stay. Tourism isn’t just about bringing in those dollars. It’s about introducing people to all the opportunities we have.”

Beshear said more people visited the Bourbon Trail last year than any other year.

