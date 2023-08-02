Lieutenant Governor visits Family and Children’s Place in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in Louisville to visit the Family and Children’s Place on Wednesday.

She toured the Child Advocacy Center which offers services to help both children and families through cases of sexual abuse, physical abuse and human trafficking.

The Lieutenant Governor was happy to visit the center to see first-hand what services happen there that help support the community.

“I really want to get to know a little bit more about exactly what goes on, talk to the people who do the work every day,” Coleman said. “I think it’s always important to hear from them because they’re the ones that are the boots on the ground so to hear their experiences helps inform our future decisions. You know, just this past year we were able to award $7 million to all of the childcare advocacy centers across the state, and we hope to continue to make those really important investments and those work.”

The Family and Children’s Place has been serving the Louisville community for 140 years.

