Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE: Announcement of $90M revitalization project of JCTC downtown campus

WAVE News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on hand, Jefferson Community and Technical College announces the launch of Jefferson Rising, a $90 million, multi-year project transformative revitalization project of its main Louisville campus.

You can watch the event as it happens in the video player below.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Controlled burn to be done at Applegate Lane home after hazardous materials found
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police investigate the scene of a...
Head-on crash leaves 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured
2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville

Latest News

Cherok Douglass
Man found guilty in New Albany double murder trial
Street Rod Nationals back in Louisville for another year
It will be from Thursday through Sunday.
54th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
Officer Wilt being honored at Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse donates 100% of Tuesday’s profits to support LMPD Officer Nick Wilt