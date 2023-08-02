LIVE: Announcement of $90M revitalization project of JCTC downtown campus
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on hand, Jefferson Community and Technical College announces the launch of Jefferson Rising, a $90 million, multi-year project transformative revitalization project of its main Louisville campus.
