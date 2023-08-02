LMPD search for suspect that led police on pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are searching for the suspect who led police on a pursuit Monday night.

LMPD said they were notified just before 12 a.m. by officials in Franklin County, Ky. about a possible kidnapping and vehicle pursuit on I-64 west towards Louisville.

Shelby County police were also involved in the pursuit.

Louisville dispatch was able to confirm that the car was stolen and that a possible kidnapping was in place.

Officers went to the area near 12th & Hill Mart, where they believed the suspect was headed.

The suspect ended up running on foot and was not caught by police.

Police said no kidnapping took place. This is an ongoing investigation.

