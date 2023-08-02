Louisville councilwomen raise concerns about public housing conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Councilwomen are fed up with living conditions throughout the city’s affordable housing.

Tammy Hawkins and Barbara Shanklin said it’s time for an overhaul of whom the city works with and who the previous Louisville Mayor put in charge.

“I ask these management companies and this property owner to look as if it was your mother, or auntie or father in this situation,” Hawkins said. “You’d want them to be protected.”

WAVE News Troubleshooters spoke to two women who both wished to remain anonymous for concerns of a backlash.

Though the women live in different apartments in different parts of town, they share the same disappointment.

“How is it that these people, meaning these apartment owners, these managers, can conduct business this way?” One woman living in Riverport Landing’s Senior facility, off Cane Run Road, asked.

“It’s very depressing and stressful,” another woman living in the Bristol Bluff apartment in Jeffersontown said about her conditions.

The women, who don’t know each other, are just two of several people we spoke with who said their homes are making them sick.

“I’m worried,” the Riverport resident said. “My doctor’s worried. I want to have more life ahead of me than I do behind me.”

She has had health issues in the past, including heart problems. Her doctor wrote a letter stating he believed mold was affecting her health and asked that she be moved from her unit.

“It’s not fair that I have to live like this,” the woman said.

Riverport is affordable housing, subsidized, managed by a company called Winterwood, and under the umbrella of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.

The resident told us her carpet was not changed after it was flooded in a leak and that her personal items, like her mattress and furniture, were damaged. Her main concern is that what appeared to be mold was simply painted over.

“I abide by all the rules, and then we’re here.,” she said. “Who is helping me?”

Over at the Bristol Bluff Apartments, which is also managed by Winterwood, we visited one resident who tried to mop up water in her hallway.

“Puddles of water that we’re living in every single day that I am cleaning up,” the resident said.

The puddles and water issues she had since last year, have also made her seriously worried about mold.

“My daughter’s coat from this year, there’s mold up and down it.,” she said.

She showed WAVE News troubleshooters other clothes, shoes, hats and her couch which were covered with black spots.

Her kids are now staying at grandma’s house for their safety, she said.

Years after COVID, she was recently diagnosed with asthma.

“Never had any health problems, never had any breathing problems, but I now have an inhaler,” she said.

Hawkins and Shanklin have reached their boiling points.

“If we have to cut ties with any funding that he is getting with all these facilities, we will,” Hawkins said of Winterwood.

But it’s not just them or even these two apartment buildings Hawkins points to.

The councilwomen are also upset with the City’s Housing Authority for the conditions in their units around the city. They are also questioning Louisville’s Codes and Regulations department, whose inspectors, they said, are purposely turning a blind eye.

“I called the director of code enforcement,” Shanklin said. “I want the code enforcement officers that inspected, I want the date and I want to see the report that they and if that report said no problems, then we have a problem within the city.”

Winterwood sent Shanklin a letter saying they take “exception” to the claims and said they were unaware of inspection problems. They asked to see the proof.

Christi Lanier-Robinson, the Executive Vice President for Communications and Strategic Initiatives representing the property owner of Riverwood and Bristol Bluff, LDG Development, told WAVE News they have asked the councilwomen repeatedly for the specific information of problem units for at least 4 weeks without an answer.

Lanier-Robinson added they have 4,000 units in Louisville and these issues, which they have still not been made aware of, are not indicative of the service they provide. She said maintenance records don’t support widespread problems.

Hawkins responded with emails indicating Lanier Robinson was at a meeting where several residents voiced their concerns.

“These are senior citizens that they are disrespecting,” Shanklin said. “They don’t care if the place is nasty or what, and poor people, people that can’t do any better, can’t move out to the East End or whatever.”

In the meantime, both the women at Riverport and Bristol Bluff say they hope they can be the voice for all the others, who either can’t stand up for themselves or are scared of being kicked out.

“If Winterwood sees this interview, I hope you get out and fix all of your properties immediately,” the Bristol Bluff resident said.

“I feel like the system, the system is broken, and I feel like no one even cares to do anything about it,” the Riverport resident said.

Both Hawkins and Shanklin are doing something, beginning with a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the council chambers. They are asking people to come and share their concerns.

Lanier-Robinson said they are not coming since they don’t have the names of the residents from the councilwomen. They asked that WAVE News provides the women’s information to them with their consent. Both declined.

When asked why the management at the buildings couldn’t provide that information, Lanier-Robinson said they would not have a memorized history of their hundreds of units.

The VP emailed WAVE News before the story, stating that upon further investigation, Bristol Bluff had received eight reports of water damage/ intrusion since the spring.

Despite cameras being at the Bristol Bluff apartment with the puddles of water on July 31st, Lanier-Robinson said they had not received another report since April.

She added Bristol Bluff is doing a “deeper dive” to look for any notices from the Health Department regarding mold.

Caitlin Bowling, the Communications Manager for Louisville’s Cabinet for Economic Development, said the Codes and Regulations director, Robert Kirchdorfer, will be present at the council meeting Wednesday to talk about his staff’s efforts to fix the problems.

“The department inspects Section 8 properties annually and will re-inspect them if a complaint is received,” Bowling said. “Codes and Regulations doesn’t inspect Louisville Metro Housing Authority properties unless a complaint is received.”

A call to Winterwood’s CEO was not returned.

