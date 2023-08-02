Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive around 3:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive around 3:30 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

