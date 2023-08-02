Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Memorial service remembers Eastern Kentucky flood victims

A memorial service was held Tuesday night to remember the lives lost in the Eastern Kentucky Floods.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A memorial service was held Tuesday night to remember the lives lost in the Eastern Kentucky Floods.

The memorial comes just over a year after the deadly, historic floods devastated the region.

45 people were killed.

Tuesday night, communities came together at the County Line Community Church on the Breathitt-Perry County line, in a continuing effort to regain their strength through prayer and to remember their loved ones.

In the church stood a podium filled with passion, lines of congregants lifting their voices to sing, their eyes tearful and overcome with emotion.

The memorial service resonated through the room with one main theme, remembrance.

Families sat before the luminaries of the loved ones they lost, and Pastor Anthony Mullins prayed for them one by one, including his own.

Melinda Cundiff lost her mother and sister. She says her faith remains rocky, but she was moved by Tuesday’s memorial.

“It was a very heartwarming display. I feel like both of them have been honored to know that they were loved so much in this community,” said Cundiff.

The Cundiff family along with other families received a rose serving as a symbol of remembrance.

Pastor Mullins says they will also be making memorial stones for each of the victims.

They will be placed in the church’s Memorial Prayer Garden so that families can continue to go there to remember their loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Controlled burn to be done at Applegate Lane home after hazardous materials found
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police investigate the scene of a...
Head-on crash leaves 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured
2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville

Latest News

Heaven Hill Distillery celebrating 10 millionth barrel
Street Rod Nationals is back in Louisville
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Clouds return today; humidity remains low
It will be from Thursday through Sunday.
54th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
Officer Wilt being honored at Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse donates 100% of Tuesday’s profits to support LMPD Officer Nick Wilt