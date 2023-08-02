Pence addresses Trump indictment, calls Trump’s legal team ‘crackpot lawyers’

(NBC News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to the Indiana State Fair on Wednesday, but he wasn’t there to eat elephant ears or ride the Ferris wheel.

The 2024 presidential candidate was in Indianapolis to make his campaign pitch to voters. But afterwards, Pence shared some strong words against Donald Trump and criticized his legal team while addressing the latest indictment against his former boss.

While talking about the indictment — of which he’s become a central witness — Pence didn’t shy away, saying Trump was surrounded by people who let him hear whatever he wanted — including when it came to overturning the 2020 election. Pence also said he did his duty in counting electoral votes.

“Founders had just won a war against a king, and the last thing they would have done was vest unilateral authority in any one person to decide who would be the next president,” Pence told reporters. “I dismissed it out of hand. But sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear.

“And while I made my case to him of what I understood my oath to the constitution to require the president, (he) ultimately continued to demand that I choose him over the constitution,” Pence continued. “So, in this moment, irrespective of how this case plays out, I want the American people to know that I believe with all my heart that by God’s grace, I did my duty that day.”

Moving back to Pence’s campaign pitch at the fair, he delivered remarks on the economy. According to our sister station WTHR, he spoke about his economic plan, as well as inflation and the rising costs families are facing.

Pence announced his intention to run for president back in June. He served four years as Indiana’s governor before serving as vice president under Trump.

