Plane crashes at Scottsburg Municipal Airport; pilot airlifted to Louisville trauma center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pilot is in the hospital after a plane crashed at the Scottsburg Municipal Airport in southern Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

Police calls came in to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office around 7:22 p.m. reporting a plane crash at 2725 South Lake Road.

First responders found the plane, a homemade ultralight.

Officials said the pilot was flown to a trauma center in Louisville for treatment. The pilot’s condition is unknown at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash.

No other information was provided. This story will be updated.

