Several Kentucky school districts receive medical supplies

AEDs, Trauma and First-Aid kits will be distributed to Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Eminence...
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies have been given to several school districts across Kentucky.

AEDs, Trauma and First-Aid kits will be distributed to Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Eminence County Public Schools.

The North Central District Health Department received a more than $150,000 grant to help these schools. It was given to better prepare these districts in cases of emergency.

“We provided them a trainer for the equipment they’ve received, and they are making preparations to have someone come in and provide that training for them,” NCDHD Public Health Director Roanya Rice said.

The NCDHD worked directly with each school district to identify their needs and ways to provide a safer environment for students.

