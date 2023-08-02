Contact Troubleshooters
‘She had the best time’: Luke Bryan invites 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer backstage

Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.
Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.(Kristin Stegmueller | CaringBridge)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENVER (Gray News) - Country music star Luke Bryan made a Colorado girl’s night by inviting her backstage during his recent concert.

The Stegmueller family says their little girl named Mary, 7, is battling terminal brain cancer. She was diagnosed at the age of 4.

The family has been sharing her journey online, including Mary being one of Bryan’s biggest fans.

When the country music star performed in Denver over the weekend, the 7-year-old not only got to meet Bryan but also got a chance to enjoy a limo ride and a private suite for the show.

According to the family, an anonymous donor helped them with the accommodations for the show.

“Last night was a dream for Mary,” the girl’s mother, Kristin Stegmueller, said. “Luke Bryan sang to her, she danced, and he gave her a kiss. She had the best time. She is tired but so worth it.”

The concert outing was perfect timing for Mary as the family said she completed another round of radiation treatment on Monday.

