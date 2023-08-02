Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Street Rod Nationals back in Louisville for another year

It will be from Thursday through Sunday.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville tradition has returned for another show!

Street Rod Nationals will be kicking off with a parade into L&N Stadium to 4th Street Live starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

From Thursday through Sunday, Street Rod Nationals will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $6 for children. A family pack is also available at $40.

For more on Street Rod Nationals, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New changes for JCPS starting the first day of school
Controlled burn to be done at Applegate Lane home after hazardous materials found
Surveillance footage
Arrests made in 200-person fight near Louisville skate park
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police investigate the scene of a...
Head-on crash leaves 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured
2 men expected to survive after separate early morning shootings in Louisville

Latest News

WAVE News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
LIVE: Announcement of $90M revitalization project of JCTC downtown campus
Cherok Douglass
Man found guilty in New Albany double murder trial
It will be from Thursday through Sunday.
54th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
Officer Wilt being honored at Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse donates 100% of Tuesday’s profits to support LMPD Officer Nick Wilt