Street Rod Nationals is back in Louisville
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville tradition returns for another year!
Street Rod Nationals will be kicking off with a parade into L&N Stadium to 4th Street Live starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
From Thursday through Sunday, Street Rod Nationals will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Tickets are $19 for adults and $6 for children. A family pack is also available at $40.
