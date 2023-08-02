Street Rod Nationals is back in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville tradition returns for another year!

Street Rod Nationals will be kicking off with a parade into L&N Stadium to 4th Street Live starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

From Thursday through Sunday, Street Rod Nationals will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $6 for children. A family pack is also available at $40.

